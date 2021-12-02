Q&A: Kurtis Blow

× Expand Photo courtesy Kurtis Blow

A modern take on a holiday favorite, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” returns this month to the Altria Theater, along with the show’s host, hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow. While the New York-born rapper known for “The Breaks,” “Basketball” and “Christmas Rappin’ ” has graced the Richmond stage before, this will be his first show since his heart transplant in May. Reached via teleconference at his Los Angeles home, the 62-year-old says he’s looking forward to touring theaters during the holidays, working on some new music and keeping up with trends.

Richmond magazine: How's it feel to get onstage again?

Kurtis Blow: The opportunity to get back out there onstage is really, really big because, you know, we’re also still in the COVID-19 situation, so we haven't worked in two years. … I'm coming off a heart transplant, so the opportunity is equally important and powerful. And, wow, it's so meaningful to me personally, to get back out there onstage, doin' my thing, havin' the opportunity to make people feel good inside.

RM: The last time I saw you at the “Nutcracker,” you did some floor work. Can we expect that this time?

Blow: [Laughs] I want to so much. But doctor's orders say, “No. Leave it out this year, come back the next year.” All right. But I will be there. And I'll tell you ­— at the end of the show, stay tuned. And don't leave because I'm going to come back out and sing “The Breaks” with the whole cast and crew. And we all are doing solos, and everyone is having a great time.

RM: Do you have any plans to record again?

Blow: I have been working on some stuff. As a matter of fact, I've just produced a song with 20 female rappers and five singers. It’s a tribute song to Kamala Harris, the first female vice president, and we're showing our love.

RM: I'm going to shift gears a little bit and talk about another show. I'm sure you've heard about “Verzuz” [the web series that pits musicians and their discographies against each other]. Have they called you about doing that yet?

Blow: I’m not a big “Verzuz” guy. That’s something I just don't do. But I saw the last one with KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane. That was pretty cool.

RM: Anything else you want to add?

Blow: [“The Hip Hop Nutcracker”] is just an amazing holiday and pop extravaganza. And it's something for the whole family. So come on now, bring your grandparents, bring your parents, your loved ones, your children, your friends, everyone. It's going to be something very, very special. And you will be entertained, I guarantee.

"The Hip Hop Nutcracker" comes to the Altria Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8. The show is a remix of the original ballet set in modern New York City. The production features a dozen dancers, a violinist, a DJ and Tchaikovsky’s original score with a new beat. Tickets are $38 to $68.