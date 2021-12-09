Q&A: Andre Ingram

× Expand Onetime Los Angeles Laker and Richmond native Andre Ingram appears on "Wheel of Fortune" this week. (Photo by Carol Kaelson)

Richmond native Andre Ingram has made his name in professional basketball, playing in the G League (the NBA's minor league) for well over a decade and appearing in two NBA stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played alongside legends LeBron James and Rajon Rondo. Now back with the South Bay Lakers in Los Angeles, the 36-year-old shooting guard is adding his name to another roster: those who have appeared on the iconic television game show “Wheel of Fortune,” for which he auditioned last year via online trials. He will appear on the Friday, Dec. 10, episode, part of the program's "Disney Secret Santa" week. We caught up with Ingram to discuss his experience on one of TV's longest-running game shows and how it compares to the thrill of the game.

Richmond magazine: What did it mean to be selected for the show?

Andre Ingram: I grew up watching game shows with my mom and dad, [and] my wife is now, I guess, forced to watch game shows because I love them so much. But of all of them, “Wheel of Fortune” is the one for me. So when I had the opportunity for this, it was unlike anything I could imagine. Now, I've experienced quite a bit, [but] this was definitely at the top of that list.

RM: How memorable was taping the show, and how did your “Wheel” experience compare to your time in basketball?

Ingram: Definitely much more nervous during “Wheel” than anything I've done [in] basketball. [Laughs] It's a lot different when you're following along on TV and when you're actually there. It is very much like performing, though. Hit those lights, you see that letter board, you see Pat Sajak, you see Vanna White, and everything goes out the window. It’s unlike anything, so “memorable” is a perfect word and an understatement at the same time.

RM: You're still going at it in the G League. What's kept driving you throughout your career?

Ingram: I've been told by everyone else who's done it and kind of went long in their careers to do it as long as you can. Right now, I still feel like I can. The body is doing good and well and can make a significant impact for any team, so that's what keeps me going. I feel good about it, and [I'm] getting a lot of encouragement to keep on keeping on. But I'm always told if you can keep playing, keep playing, because once you finish, that's it.

Andre Ingram will appear as a contestant on the Friday, Dec. 10, episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” airing locally at 7 p.m. on ABC affiliate WRIC 8.