Play ‘Mistica’ for Me

The Latin Ballet of Virginia’s newest project, under the artistic direction of Ana Ines King, is “Mistica: World Mythology Come to Life.” The production features choreographers sharing stories of their cultures. Colombian choreographer Maria Carolina Velez-Gaitan based her creation on the myth of Madre de Agua (Mother of the Water), and Reina Rodriguez from Venezuela will present work based on the legend of Maria Lionza, the goddess of waters. Fernando Sabino will represent Las Aguas (The Waters) from Brazil, and longtime company member Marisol Betancourt Sotolongo will show work based on the Afro-Cuban divinities Yemanya and Oshun. Other countries and traditions will also be represented, with two performances Saturday, May 15, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, at 1 and 2 p.m.

latinballet.com