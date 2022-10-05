× Expand (From left) “College Bowl” host Peyton Manning, contestants Vignesh Pirapaharan, Garrett “Rett” Grewal and Glen Allen resident Perisa Ashar, and host Cooper Manning (Photo by Danny Ventrella/NBC)

Duke University student and Glen Allen resident Perisa Ashar is a contestant on NBC’s “College Bowl,” a long-running game show that pits teams of university students against each other in a quiz show format. Ashar, who holds a black belt in taekwondo, is studying biomedical engineering, and when she heard about the opportunity, she contacted a producer to begin the selection process. Four Duke students were chosen, with three appearing on the show and one selected as an alternate.

“Once I found out [we would be on the show], I was just so overjoyed,” Ashar says. “I was like, ‘You know what, we got to kill this. We got to study.’ ”

The program is hosted by brothers Peyton and Cooper Manning, who know a little something about preparing for big games. Peyton ranks among the NFL’s best quarterbacks, earning two Super Bowl victories and five MVP awards during an 18-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, as well as election to the Hall of Fame in 2021. Elder brother Cooper also played football, though spinal stenosis put a halt to his career in college.

“I’ve been following [Peyton] since [he was] with the Indianapolis Colts and then the Broncos,” Ashar says. “It’s very surreal, seeing someone at that moment and having them shake your hand and know who you are.”

Peyton reads the questions to the students in his role as host and producer, while Cooper serves as a sidekick. Ashar says they played very well off each other, jabs and all.

“I was actually very nervous,” she says, “but they created this warm, ambient atmosphere.”

Ashar, who attended Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, highlighted the camaraderie that emerged from working with other schools’ teams and eagerly awaited her episode’s premiere. The students would lose in a nail-biter to a team from Columbia University, but they qualified for the next round, and that show airs this week.

“I feel like I’m more excited now, just seeing myself,” Ashar says. “I can’t wait. ... I know what happens, and I’m still excited.”

Perisa Ashar appears on the next episode of “College Bowl,” which airs Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. on NBC . Previous episodes are available on the streaming network Peacock.