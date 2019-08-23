A Stage for Us

× Expand (From left) Kimberly Nario, Anne Meng, Joey Tran, Dan Felarca and Sarah Ahmed of N.A.W. Improv (Photo by Jay Paul)

Sometimes it’s not your turn. This is a lesson that’s presented repeatedly in kindergarten classes and by parents in homes with siblings, but that golden rule is occasionally forgotten when events or programs exclusively for people of color are offered. Earlier this year, Coalition Theater debuted an improv troupe featuring people of color — only. “Non POCs are welcome to come, watch and enjoy the show (from the audience),” reads the last line of the promotional materials for the free showcase, called “N.A.W. (Not All White).”

“Actually, it was the artistic director, Alisha; she brought [the name] to the table ... and she’s white,” says volunteer Kimberly Nario, diversity and inclusion liaison for the theater and a host of the event. “I was like, ‘I think it’s hilarious. If you feel fine about it, let’s do it.’”

They have been doing it for several months. The idea came after last year’s 2nd Best Fest, an annual event featuring comedy troupes from around the country. Held at Coalition’s Broad Street theater, it included several groups consisting solely of people of color, and Nario says this furthered discussions that were already taking place.

“We have people of color in our [improv] classes, but there’s something happening where we don’t necessarily see them trying out for … teams or making it to the stage and … as company members,” she says, acknowledging that the world of comedy — and improv in particular — isn’t the most diverse industry.

“Comedy in itself is a very hetero, white male, cocktail waiter endeavor, so I think it just makes more sense doing something like this,” Nario, 31, says.

“If we’re not having [a] diverse group onstage, we’re missing out on a lot.”

If you haven’t been to see “N.A.W.,” you’re missing more than just another improv show. The performances are lively and fast-paced, with competitive aspects and audience participation. In addition, a stage without white people expands the types of material the improvisers can pull from.

“Obviously there are certain jokes that when a white person tells it, it’s not going to work,” Nario says. “When a person of color says it, it’s like we’re talking about our own culture, kind of a thing. I’m Filipino American, and I joke around with my brown friends very differently than how I joke around with my white friends.”

So far, Nario hasn’t heard of any pushback or complaints about “Not All White.” She says a recent show had the comedy group performing for an audience that was almost all white, however: “It was kind of cool that there are some people that know it’s not your turn to go onstage, but they’re there to support us.”

The "Not All White: POC Improv Showcase" returns to Coalition Theater on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Free.