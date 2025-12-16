A Family Tradition

× Expand Sebastian Henning (front row, second from right) and fellow School of Richmond Ballet Dancers in Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” by Stoner Winslett (Photo by Sarah Ferguson)

Even though Sebastian Henning and Aleksey Babayev are years apart in age, the dancers share two truths: Both are performing in Richmond Ballet’s presentation of “The Nutcracker” this month, and both have parents who also performed in “The Nutcracker” with Richmond Ballet.

Dancing in “The Nutcracker” will help 7-year-old Sebastian gain experience on a large stage and soak in the applause from the audience, he says. “I really like it because it’s so fun to be backstage and see the characters and give them high-fives and get to play in the green room after my role is done onstage,” he adds. “I’m proud of myself for being brave and going out on the stage.”

His mother, Valerie Tellmann-Henning, says she delights in seeing the joy dancing brings to Sebastian’s soul. “I felt truly blessed to have a magical career that I loved with all my heart for so many years and to see that same spark in his eyes. It just feels so full circle,” she says. Tellmann-Henning danced in the School of Richmond Ballet from 1993 to 2000 and with Richmond Ballet’s professional company from 2000 to 2017. The ballet has been performing Founding Artistic Director Stoner Winslett’s staging of “The Nutcracker” since 1980.

Sebastian started dancing at the age of 3. “To experience it all over again from his point of view has been so delightful as a mom and a ballerina,” Tellmann-Henning says.

Sebastian’s father, Kirk Henning, joined Richmond Ballet’s professional company in 2004 and performed off and on until 2017. He loves seeing Sebastian so excited about his dancing endeavors. “It makes me proud on how seriously he takes it,” Henning says.

Expand Valerie Tellmann-Henning and Kirk Henning

Sebastian’s parents have each danced the coveted roles of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier in “The Nutcracker” many times and performed the roles together on numerous occasions in the late 2000s.

Both remember being nervous but excited and grateful during their first performance. “This is the pinnacle ballerina role that most American children grow up falling in love with,” Tellmann-Henning says. “Typically, ‘The Nutcracker’ is children’s first exposure to ballet, and the premiere role is that of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Her pas de deux with the Cavalier is probably one of the most iconic classical music works of Tchaikovsky. Many people say that music is so incredibly gorgeous, like it’s a description of the moment Tchaikovsky touches heaven.”

Sebastian performs as one of the table cooks in the opening of the ballet’s second act. His mother explained to him the importance of his role.

“I told him if the table never makes it out to Clara and the Prince on their throne, they wouldn’t be able to enjoy the scrumptious ice cream sundae that the cooks had worked so hard in preparing,” she says. The explanation resonated with Sebastian.

Tellmann-Henning says she wanted to teach her son that he must make what might seem like an insignificant role his own and that he should take pride in every part that he dances: “Fulfill it 100% no matter the role.”

× Expand Richmond Ballet dancers Isabella Franco and Aleksey Babayev

Aleksey Babayev, 31, is also following in his parents’ ballet shoes. This is both his fourth season with Richmond Ballet and his fourth time dancing the roles of the Cavalier and the Snow King. His parents, Denis Gronostayskiy and Anastasia Babayeva, were with Richmond Ballet for six years and performed the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier roles together almost every year.

“I started ballet both because of my parents and because I love it,” says Babayev, who was born in Moscow, Russia, and raised in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. “I grew up in the ballet world, so it was always around me. It was hard not to get into ballet.”

Expand Anastasia Babayeva and Denis Gronostayskiy

Babayev had the opportunity to see his parents dance in person and has also watched videos of their performances. “Whenever I go home, we actively discuss different ballet roles and how to do different steps, and how I can improve,” he says.

Dancing the roles of the Cavalier and the Snow King feels like a culmination of his career, he says. “I am finally at the same level of my parents. The first time I did the roles, I had a moment of realizing how much I now need to step up to the plate.”

He says all the roles in the holiday ballet are important, but he feels like the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Cavalier have the most weight.

“I know we are what the little kids are going to remember [after] watching ‘The Nutcracker’ for the first time,” he says.

Richmond Ballet performs “The Nutcracker” at the Dominion Energy Center through Dec. 23; times vary. Tickets are $31.60 to $184.10.