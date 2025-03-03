Seeing Red

× 1 of 2 Expand “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is onstage at the Altria Theater March 4-16. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The touring production of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” fills the Altria Theater stage with the gift of song March 4-16 with vibrant costumes, show-stopping choreography, and an array of pop tunes and original film favorite numbers.

Taken from the 2001 Baz Luhrmann motion picture, the musical touts itself as a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and love. Set at the turn of the 20th century, it focuses on a composer, Christian, who falls for the star of the Moulin Rouge club, Satine. The production opened on Broadway in 2019 and earned 10 Tony Awards.

The Altria Theater performances are part of the Broadway in Richmond series. Tickets start at $43.50.

altriatheater.com