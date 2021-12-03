Merry Christmas, Blockhead

× Expand Photo courtesy Henrico Theatre Company

Good grief! The Henrico Theatre Company is back to bring the classic animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to life at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. The performance follows Charlie Brown as he bemoans the materialism that has taken over the Christmas season. Along with his dog, Snoopy, and the rest of the “Peanuts” gang, he finds the true meaning of the holiday while they prepare their own play.

This family-friendly performance will take place on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m., Dec. 11 at 3 and 7 p.m., and Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15. Masks are required.

artsglenallen.com