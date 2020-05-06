Make the Road by Walking

× Expand Photo courtesy American Public Media

“The Good Road” is an eight-part series featuring individuals and groups seeking to make positive changes in their communities — whether they’re in Bangkok, Kenya or Alabama. It started in Richmond. Filmmaker Craig Martin, a 27-year resident, partnered with Earl Bridges, his high school classmate at the International School in Bangkok, and they began a “vision quest to find the heroes among us,” becoming “philanthropologists with cameras.” The pair have also developed a complementary podcast called “Philanthropology.” “The Good Road” airs Wednesdays in May at 7 p.m. on WCVW. Martin spoke recently with Richmond magazine about community, following your path and how it all got started.

Richmond magazine: Whose big idea was this?

Craig Martin: [Laughs] Funny story. I was laid off from the International Mission Board as managing director of communications in 2016. Earl and I had not been together in person since high school, but Facebook gave us the opportunity to find each other. He wrote to me, “Hey, man, I see you’re available. Would you be willing to go with me to Vietnam, Myanmar and Nepal to film some stuff?” [Editor's note: The South Carolina-based Bridges was documenting the work of a charitable giving-focused software firm that he co-founded and sold in 2017.] And I said sure. They hired me, and on that trip, Earl says, “Hey, I have an idea for a TV show,” and I laughed. You and everybody else. His was [an Anthony] Bourdain idea but for people doing good. We’re hoping the positive nature will pull people out of their funk.

RM: Exotic locales are somebody’s home. Your program demonstrates that complex term of “community.”

Martin: Yeah, definitely. The basic idea? These aren’t necessarily far-off places. They have community like anywhere else. I’m looking for the similarities and the differences. In Richmond, specifically Carytown, I love our neighborhood people. I know who’s running the surrounding stores, and it’s the same when you’re talking local or somewhere else.

RM: As fascinating and powerful as these stories are, you get the feeling of the tenuousness of things. Yet, it is inspiring.

Martin: This is exactly why we’ve done the show. We want other people to see that if you’re waiting for the resources or the timing to be right, and all your ducks in the row, you’ll never do it. Each person in this series has their own unique path. That’s a great mission to have.