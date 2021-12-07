Laugh It Off

× Expand Photo by Luke Schwartz

Nikki Glaser is known for her honest, raunchy and sometimes uncomfortable stand-up comedy, going from writing jokes in her college dorm and dining hall in the early 2000s to scoring roles in Judd Apatow and Amy Schumer films. Glaser has also been a highlight of celebrity roasts for Bruce Willis and Alec Baldwin on Comedy Central. This year, Glaser started a podcast, “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” and in July, she was the host of the HBO Max reality dating show “FBOY Island.” The Ohio native steps up to the mic at The National on Dec. 11 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Proof of full vaccination required. Tickets are $35.

