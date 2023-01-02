Blooming Legend

× Expand “Legend of the Poinsettia” comes to The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Jan. 5-8. Performance times vary.

Many families have adopted artistic or theatrical holiday traditions, whether it’s an annual trip to see “The Nutcracker” ballet, or catching classic movies such as “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “A Christmas Story” on television. For some, the traditional holiday show has become the Latin Ballet of Virginia’s annual production of “Legend of the Poinsettia,” which is performed after Christmas and New Year’s. Created in 2001 by Ana Ines King, the company’s founder and now director emerita, the ballet is based on a Mexican legend about a girl who discovers the true meaning of the season through the spirit of giving.

In the legend, Maria search for a gift for baby Jesus, but all she can find is a handful of weeds. Because of her pure heart, the weeds magically turn into crimson-colored foliage — poinsettias. The ballet is filled with history and holiday traditions that reflect the Latin/Hispanic and African diasporas, such as the Las Posadas or the Colombian novenas commemorating Joseph and Mary’s journey to Bethlehem; Spanish flamenco; a bachata-styled Christmas dance from the Dominican Republic; and gaita, folk music from Venezuela that combines African rhythms with songs of Hispanic origin.

In many ways, the miracles of “Legend” reflect the life of the company’s new artistic director, Marisol Christina Betancourt Sotolongo. Now 26, she began taking classes with the Latin Ballet at age 3 under King’s encouraging eye. Sotolongo has appeared in all but one of the 22 annual productions of “Legend of the Poinsettia.”

“I was trying to be grown and moved to Texas for a year or two,” she explains.

Sotolongo grew up in the dance troupe. At age 6, she joined the junior company and landed the lead role of Maria. By age 11, she was teaching classes. Sotolongo joined the company at age 16, became junior company director at 21, and last July, she was appointed artistic director and is preparing for her first performance of “Legend” as the Latin Ballet of Virginia’s leader.

“It’s been stressful, but at the same time, Latin Ballet is like a family, and everybody helps out,” Sotolongo says.

The company has been busy under her direction, beginning with a full calendar of fall performances for Hispanic Heritage Month. The Latin Ballet performed throughout the Richmond area, including at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, various local festivals, libraries in Chesterfield and Henrico County, and the Executive Mansion, the governor’s official residence. They also performed in the Outer Banks and at Piedmont Community College.

While many things about “Legend of the Poinsettia” will stay the same — King’s choreography and Lighting Designer & Technical Director Adam Chamberlain’s lighting and scenery — there will be some changes. Sotolongo has inherited King’s role as Maria’s mother, with her brother, Nicolas Betancourt Sotolongo, dancing the role of Maria’s father. Three junior company members will share the role of Maria: Karisia Martinez and Ariana Rocha, who both danced the part in the last production, and Micaela McAllister, who will appear as Maria for the first time.

“The production is a very beautiful, magical story,” Sotolongo says, adding that the message of the ballet is easy to understand: “Love is the true spirit of giving.”