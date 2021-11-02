The Funny South

× Expand Photo by Cat Harper

Creating video clips and bits and posting them on social media is easy. Making the transition from crafting brief moments of hilarity to a 20-minute stage set and career is another thing. Kountry Wayne, a comedian who drew attention for a viral comedy video in 2014 called “Girl Friend Can't Cook, Faking Like It's Good,” makes it look easy. Since then, the Georgia native has built a stand-up career, starting at small clubs and now headlining gigs such as his show at 8 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Altria Theater. The 33-year-old vegan is also working on a book named after his closing phrase, “Help is on the way.”

Tickets are $46 to $106.

altriatheater.com