Pump Him Up

More than a quarter-century after leaving “Saturday Night Live,” comedian Kevin Nealon may still be best known for his work on the show, where he anchored “Weekend Update” and brought characters such as Mr. Subliminal and “Pumping Up” bodybuilder Franz to life, but he got his start in stand-up in the late 1970s. A hilarious staple of late-night couches ever since, he’s never stopped performing, even while working as an actor in film and television, most notably as a stoner accountant on the Showtime series “Weeds.”

Nealon’s latest stand-up tour comes to the Funny Bone on June 10 and 11. Tickets are $32 to $42.

richmond.funnybone.com