Just for Fun

Richmond native and actress Diandra Newlin will appear on “Ellen’s Game of Games,” this weekend for a chance to win $100,000. Newlin acted in local theater and commercials before moving to New York City and later Los Angeles, where she pursues a career in acting and singing. Her credits include the film “Dreamkiller” and television shows such as “Greek” and “Big Time Rush.” We caught up with Newlin earlier this week and talked about her appearance on the show.

Richmond magazine: How did you get on “Ellen’s Game of Games?”

Diandra Newlin: I love “Ellen,” and I’m a huge fan of hers. I had been trying to see a taping of her show for years, and right before the pandemic hit, I got a random email saying that I was selected to go see “Ellen” at a taping. I got to dance and have a lot of fun. I’m guessing that because I went to a taping, the production reached out at a later point and asked if I was interested in “Game of Games,” and of course I said yes because “Game of Games” is super fun and amazing.

RM: How long did you live in Richmond?

Newlin: I have lived in Richmond for most of my life. I am a Collegiate School grad. I currently live in California, but I spent most of the past year in Richmond. I would say I have been in Richmond on and off for about 30 years.

RM: What acting opportunities did you have here?

Newlin: The University of Richmond did a production of “Gypsy,” with Lorna Luft, Judy Garland’s daughter, and I got to play Baby June, which was one of the coolest experiences ever. It was also really cool to work with college students and other adults when I was still just a kid. I did local entertainment commercials, for places like Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion.

RM: What was it like filming the show during the pandemic?

Newlin: With everyone on the production, safety was No. 1. We got tested, we were quarantined, and we had to be very respectful of the legal regulations that were in place at the time. After growing up doing commercials and things, it was a very different experience.

RM: What did you enjoy about being on the show?

Newlin: I learned a lot of trivia; I definitely surprised myself with how much I didn’t know. It was a really fun experience. I loved meeting the other contestants, they all had their own stories and were very positive. I loved doing the games; I’m smiling even thinking about it.

RM: In the last year, there have been a lot of reports about a toxic work environment surrounding “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” What was your experience working with her after that?

[At this point, an NBC representative interrupts, saying Ellen's talk show and her game show, which are hosted by the same person and share some of the same producers, are two separate productions.]

RM: Can you speak to the environment on the set of “Game of Games?”

Newlin: I had a super amazing experience, everyone was super great to work with.

RM: I understand you are pursuing a graduate degree. Could you tell us about that?

Newlin: I just received my second master’s [degree], which is why I’m currently in California. I finished my MBA at Loyola Marymount, completing a dual degree with health care systems engineering in August 2020.

Diandra Newlin competes on “Ellen’s Game of Games” Sunday night at 9 p.m. on NBC.