Jungle Boogie

× Expand Dancer Gerald Ramsey plays Mufasa in Broadway in Richmond's production of "The Lion King." (Photo courtesy Disney)

When professional Polynesian dancer Gerald Ramsey auditioned for “The Lion King” six years ago, he didn’t know what he was getting himself into. Not the elaborate costume and animal puppet he wears onstage for several hours each night — he had no professional acting experience and tried out for the show on a dare. When he got the role of the stern but loving lion Mufasa, Ramsey thought he was an understudy, but he had booked the principal role.

Ramsey talks about getting into character, his love of food and why he’s excited to visit Richmond when “The Lion King” arrives at the Altria Theater March 9-20.

Richmond magazine: I understand that you got the role for Mufasa in an interesting way. Can you tell me a little bit about that?

Ramsey: I was living in Hawaii, and “The Lion King” came through Honolulu. A friend of mine said, "They’re having open auditions, why don’t you go?" and I said, "For what?" She said, "I think you can do something. And if you go, I’ll take you to lunch." I went to the open call and prepared as best as I could, but I didn’t think anything would come of it. I had never done musical theater, and [afterward] I just went for lunch.

RM: “The Lion King” is different from other Broadway shows due to the puppetry and costumes. How did you prepare for the role?

Ramsey: When they hired me, I didn’t understand what “principal role” meant. I thought I would be the understudy to the understudy to the understudy and never go on. I wasn’t prepared at all. When I got [to Broadway], I was supposed to be off book [and have my lines memorized]. I didn’t know what off book meant. I spent the first week trying to memorize my lines, and the director was very gracious helping me out. … Pretty much everything you learn, you learn on the job here. They don’t hire people that already know how to use puppets. They take the actors, and they get weeks to learn how to use them. And even when you do the show, to this day, people are still learning how to use their puppet to tell the story.

RM: What does your costume look like?

Ramsey: Mufasa has a mask that sits on top of Mufasa’s head. It reminds me of the sun; it’s very symmetrical and round and stylized. Much like all of the masks and puppets in the show, they’re based on masks from Africa and Southeast Asia. There may be days where you feel a little tired, [and] the mask can carry you through.

RM: When you’re not onstage, where can people find you?

Ramsey: Eating, No. 1. It’s my best friend, therapy. I love food so much. Because of that, if you don’t find me at a restaurant, you can find me at a gym because I’ve got to work off all those calories.

RM: You have traveled all over the country playing Mufasa. Is there a city you can’t wait to visit?

Ramsey: I’m not just saying this because we’re coming to Richmond, but the last time we were here, we had so many rehearsals, I didn’t have a chance to see anything in the city. I’ve heard my cast mates say how much they love Richmond and the awesome food there, so this time around, I’m actually excited to try it.

“The Lion King” comes to the Altria Theater March 9-20; performance times vary. Tickets are $28.50 to $158.50. Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test is required, as are masks.