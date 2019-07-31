Gaffigan Again

× Expand Jim Gaffigan (Photo courtesy Altria Theater)

Get ready, you’re about to see a lot of Jim Gaffigan, even if you miss his shows at the Altria Theater on Aug. 2. The veteran comedian has seven films scheduled for release this year, along with a stand-up special debuting on Amazon Prime (the network’s first). Previously, he’s starred in “The Jim Gaffigan Show” on TV Land and played Col. Sanders in KFC commercials. The Indiana native is known for witty observations on family life, laziness, religion and, famously, Hot Pockets. “It will destroy your mouth,” he jokes about the microwaveable snack. “Everything will taste like rubber for a month.”

The family-friendly humor of the “Quality Time” tour starts at 7 p.m., with a second show at 9 p.m.

$39.75 to $59.75.

