Hot Tickets

× Expand Photo by Eric Levin

Six-time Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan is known for family-friendly comedy about laziness, fatherhood and, of course, food. (Search his name and the words “Hot Pockets.”) Expect more of the same when his “Dark Pale Tour” comes to the Altria Theater on Jan. 20.

A comedy vet, Gaffigan has released nine stand-up specials, including his most recent, “Comedy Monster,” which is currently streaming on Netflix. He’s also an author, producer and actor — look for him on the upcoming HBO Max show “Full Circle.”

Don’t bet on Jim messing up when he takes the stage at the Altria — he’s got this covered. 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.75 to $185.75.

altriatheater.com