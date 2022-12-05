Land of Fresh

× Expand Photo by Tim Norris

Ten years ago, director and choreographer Jennifer Weber went to work on a reboot of a classic holiday tale, refurbishing “The Nutcracker” with an urban, hip-hop vibe. Along the way, legendary rapper Kurtis Blow (“The Breaks”) got involved, bringing instant credibility to the venture. Since then, the touring show of “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” has become a tradition of its own, bringing aging b-boys and b-girls together with their families, along with the hip-hop curious.

This year, the production, which features a dozen dancers, a DJ and a violinist, comes to the Altria Theater on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. If you can’t make the show, a version of it will stream on Disney+ this month. Tickets are $38 to $68.

