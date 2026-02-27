She’s Got the Blues

× Expand Dorothy “Dee D.” Miller portrays actor Hattie McDaniel, singing blues songs accompanied by singer and pianist Travis West, for “Hi-Hat Hattie” at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. (Photo courtesy The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen)

Acclaimed Richmond singer and actor Dorothy “Dee D.” Miller portrays the late actor Hattie McDaniel on the stage of The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen for “Hi-Hat Hattie” at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 1. Director Amy Holland worked on the original production of the show by Florida-based playwright Larry Parr.

McDaniel, whose parents were born in slavery, went from the washroom attendant of a whites-only club to portraying Mammy in the 1939 epic “Gone with the Wind.” The role led to her becoming the first Black person to win an Oscar, when in 1940 she received the best supporting actress award. In 1942 McDaniel, once again alongside Olivia de Havilland, who portrayed Melanie in “Gone with the Wind,” delivered a memorable performance in the John Huston film “In This Our Life,” which was set in Richmond and adapted from Richmonder Ellen Glasgow’s novel.

Despite her recognition and pioneering for Black actresses, McDaniel received strong criticism from Walter White, head of the NAACP from 1929-1955. He led an effort to improve the portrayal of Blacks in films, but this campaign included condemning McDaniel’s portrayal of domestics. White urged the boycott of her films, but also several others, including “The Little Colonel,” in which Shirley Temple danced next to Richmond native and world-renowned entertainer Bill “Bojangles” Robinson. (That movie, with a wince-worthy plot today, nonetheless recorded Robinson’s tap-dancing mastery.) McDaniel became caught among Hollywood’s narrow confines for Black actors, the dismissal by people who could have supported her and a transition to entertainers like Lena Horne.

Holland recalls of her first experience with “Hi-Hat Hattie,” “I was a baby director, just out of school, and our entire season was comprised of world premieres. It was an amazing learning experience, and I loved all the shows that season, but ‘Hattie’ was always special to me. Last year, after directing two giant monster musicals, I wanted to do a project that was more intimate and meaningful. Dee and I have worked together in the past, and I adore her beyond words. That’s when I thought of revisiting ‘Hattie.’ When I couldn’t find it listed at the major licensing companies, I wrote to Larry directly.”

Parr called her, and with fondness he allowed Holland to license the show directly from him.

There’s way more “Hattie” to be discovered, and Miller will bring her stories to life while singing jazz and blues songs including “Danny Boy,” “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man” and “Amazing Grace.” She’ll be accompanied by singer and pianist Travis West, who also serves as musical director for the production.

“Hi-Hat Hattie” will be presented at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on March 1 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25.