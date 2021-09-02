Heavenly Concert

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre

"Ella and Her Fella Frank," a musical by Bo Wilson at the November Theatre, now through Sept. 12, is a music lover’s heaven. Inspired by the late Randy Strawderman’s 1999 hit musical of the same name, it features Virginia Rep favorites Desirée Roots and Scott Wichmann as Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. Directed by Katrinah Carol Lewis, the show celebrates the enduring magic of music and live theater through music by Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and other titans of the Great American Songbook.

The production runs approximately 80 minutes with no intermission. Masks required. Tickets are $58.