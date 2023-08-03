They Got the Beat

× Expand “Head Over Heels” star Zachary A. Myers (Photo courtesy Richmond Triangle Players)

In the final show of its 30th anniversary season, the Richmond Triangle Players present “Head Over Heels.” The jukebox musical, featuring songs by all-female rockers The Go-Go’s, tells the story of a royal family on a journey to save their kingdom with comedy and antics abounding.

Executive Director Philip Crosby compares the production to Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” with a blend of historic and modern elements. Crosby says it aligns perfectly with the company’s mission as an LGBTQ theater. “There’s a lot of play with people portraying the genders they’re not born into. A couple of characters go on real gender journeys. It takes the audience on that journey as well.”

The show continues through Aug. 26. Tickets start at $40.

rtriangle.org/heels