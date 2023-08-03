They Got the Beat

Richmond Triangle Players take audiences on a journey with ‘Head Over Heels’

by

In the final show of its 30th anniversary season, the Richmond Triangle Players present “Head Over Heels.” The jukebox musical, featuring songs by all-female rockers The Go-Go’s, tells the story of a royal family on a journey to save their kingdom with comedy and antics abounding.

Executive Director Philip Crosby compares the production to Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” with a blend of historic and modern elements. Crosby says it aligns perfectly with the company’s mission as an LGBTQ theater. “There’s a lot of play with people portraying the genders they’re not born into. A couple of characters go on real gender journeys. It takes the audience on that journey as well.”

The show continues through Aug. 26. Tickets start at $40.

rtriangle.org/heels