‘Hamilton’ Is Back

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus

Richmond wants to be in the room when “Hamilton” returns to the Altria Theater, April 11-23. This acclaimed musical masterfully uses hip-hop and rap to tell the story of one of the nation’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton. Created by songwriter, actor and filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” debuted on Broadway in 2015 and would go on to win 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design. The production has also earned a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

New to the touring production’s cast is 2017 Virginia Commonwealth University Department of Theatre graduate Tyler Fauntleroy, who will appear in Richmond in the dual role of John Laurens (a close friend to Hamilton and American Revolutionary War soldier) and Philip Hamilton (Hamilton’s oldest son).

Tickets start at $52.

altriatheater.com