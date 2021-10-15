Gimme Sommore

× Expand Sommore (Photo courtesy Bax World Inc.)

Comedian and actress Sommore has been making people laugh for years. The New Jersey native’s big breaks came during a yearlong stint as the host of BET’s “Comic View” in 1994 and as part of the popular and lucrative “Queens of Comedy” tour in 2000. Since then, she’s appeared in the films “Friday After Next” and “Soul Plane,” while also starring in her own Netflix stand-up special, “Sommore: The Reign Continues,” in 2015. It’s rare that a female comic headlines a comedy show, but not for one named Sommore. She will be joined by Earthquake, Lavell Crawford and Leonard Ouzts at the Festival of Laughs on Oct. 22 at the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center. Tickets are $49 to $99.

