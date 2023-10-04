Don’t ‘Let It Go’

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy

Just ahead of the Disney film’s 10th anniversary, “Frozen” opens Broadway in Richmond’s 2023-24 season at the Altria Theater Oct. 11-22. Several Oscar winners were involved with the theatrical interpretation, which boasts an expanded score in addition to film favorites.

Broadway in Richmond spokesperson Cindy Creasy says the city has developed a magnetism for such productions due to the responsiveness and interaction of local theatergoers. “I think [audiences] are just going to find it to be this wonderful, magical experience,” Creasy says. “Not only will we see a treat on the stage, but I think we’ll likely see a wonderful array of character [costumes] in the audience as well.”

“Frozen” will stage 16 performances during its 11-day run. Tickets start at $28.50.

altriatheater.com