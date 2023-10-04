Don’t ‘Let It Go’

Broadway in Richmond brings the magic of ‘Frozen’ to the Altria Theater stage

by

Just ahead of the Disney film’s 10th anniversary, “Frozen” opens Broadway in Richmond’s 2023-24 season at the Altria Theater Oct. 11-22. Several Oscar winners were involved with the theatrical interpretation, which boasts an expanded score in addition to film favorites.

Broadway in Richmond spokesperson Cindy Creasy says the city has developed a magnetism for such productions due to the responsiveness and interaction of local theatergoers. “I think [audiences] are just going to find it to be this wonderful, magical experience,” Creasy says. “Not only will we see a treat on the stage, but I think we’ll likely see a wonderful array of character [costumes] in the audience as well.”

“Frozen” will stage 16 performances during its 11-day run. Tickets start at $28.50.

altriatheater.com