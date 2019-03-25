Incidental Discoveries

The 27th French Film Festival, March 28-31, is several cinematic events in one: main screen marquee shows and talent showing primarily at the Byrd Theatre; filmmakers and actors giving free master classes; and a roster of short films, classics and experimental efforts. Whether costume dramas or animation, they are all here in their French-with-English subtitled resplendence.

The dramatic visage regarding you from this year’s program is that of Thierry Lhermitte. He is a highly regarded actor, with a background in live sketch comedy, who matured into dramatic roles and has the resonance of a Gallic George Clooney. He’s also a repeat festival guest, having been among the first to come in person.

Peter Kirkpatrick and Françoise Ravaux-Kirkpatrick, professors of French literature, culture and film studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond respectively, founded and direct the event. He recalls Lhermitte’s reaction when the actor walked into the Byrd Theatre for the first time, “Even by the fourth festival we’d outgrown the VCU and [University of Richmond] spaces, and we wanted to make the films more accessible by bringing over the people in them. He walked in and looked up and said, ‘Oh, my goodness, what a wonderful place to show films.’ ” People in the film industry were amazed that Lhermitte agreed to come, but he’s got an altruistic and humanitarian side, working with nonprofits dealing with health issues.

× Expand A scene from "La finale"

He’ll present a master class and appear alongside director Robin Sykes to present their latest film, "La finale" ("In the Game"). The film concerns a grandfather showing symptoms of dementia alongside a teenager who wants to travel to Paris with his basketball team. “With Thierry in the film, it goes beyond comedy,” Kirkpatrick says. “You leave the film with something to think about.”

Cinematographer and director Pierre-William Glenn, another festival regular, returns to offer a free master class at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU on Thursday, March 28, at 1 p.m. He’ll also present a film for which he was the cinematographer, “A Dry White Season,” featuring Marlon Brando.

The festival gets an early start, however, on Tuesday, March 26, at 7 p.m., with the French Canadian “Hochelaga: Land of Souls,” presented by the director of the Pocahontas Reframed: Native American Storytellers Film Festival, Brad Brown (Pamunkey) and actor George Aguilar (Apache/Yaqui). When a hole opens up in the middle of a Montreal football stadium, the chasm reveals 750 years of history. Archaeologists descend into a well of memories about the lives of natives and Europeans.

You may also learn a new word, though not in French: uchronia, that is, alternative history, as in the Amazon series “The Man in the High Castle," based on the Philip K. Dick novel that spins a World War II Axis victory over a United States split between the Germans and Japanese. In the festival’s case, however, there are episodes of the series “KYNG (ROY),” which posits a France where the monarchy survived the tumult of the 1789 Revolution into the present day. Now, there’s trouble brewing for young King Louis XXII as the nation slides into an economic crisis.

The lineup for presentation of these short pieces includes director and screenwriter Julie Voisin, writer and actor Alexandre Tacchino, and actor/cinematographer Mathieu Simonet, all appearing March 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the ICA in a free session, “Bringing Originality to the Cinematic Art of Television Series.”

This fantastical version of history is juxtaposed with a social comedy, “Tout ce qu’il me reste de la révolution” (“Whatever Happened to My Revolution”), presented by the composer Boris Boublil. Angèle, the lead character, comes out of a family of political activists who’ve left those days behind them, and now there’s globalization and environmental concerns.

“Her overarching concern is, if we don’t take care of the environment, there’ll be nothing else to discuss,” Kirkpatrick explains.

Films about social upheaval and intimate disasters are a thematic through-line for the festival. Actor Serge Riaboukine is in two of them, and he’ll be here to speak about “En mille morceaux” (“In a Thousand Pieces”), Friday, March 29, at 4:30 p.m., about a convicted murderer whose victim’s mother, on his release from prison, wants to meet him.

“On one hand, it’s a very intensive examination of a social justice issue, and from a cinematic point of view, it’s a dialogue between two unbelievable actors," Kirkpatrick says. "It’s an incredible emotional experience.”

“Et mon coeur transparent” (“And My See-Through Heart"), Sunday, March 31, 10:30 a.m., is a thriller with political overtones wherein a husband discovers layers to his wife’s life after her sudden death.

Documentaries are also in the lineup. “Le procès contre Mandela et les autres,” (“The State Against Mandela and the Others),” Friday, March 29, 6:45 p.m., presented by co-director, co-screenwriter and director of photography Gilles Porte and co-director, co-screenwriter and reporter Nicolas Champeaux. When South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela underwent the trials that sent him to prison, eight others were in the dock, too, and this film uses retrieved audio recordings and footage to weave their stories and follow up on what happened to them.

“Libre” (“To the Four Winds”), Thursday, March 28, at 5 p.m., chronicles the efforts of citizens of La Roya, in southern France, led by olive farmer Cédric Herrou, to give migrant workers a place where their lives may continue. Herrou’s friend, Michael Toesca, became the director and writer of this film.

× Expand A scene from "Méprises"

A Hitchcock-ian psychological thriller from Belgium, “Méprises” (“Dissonance"), Friday, March 29, at 9:15 p.m., depicts a complicated relationship from three angles. The festival is billing it for mature audiences. When he and Françoise considered the film, a particular scene — especially since it’s seen from three different views — gave them pause. “The first time we thought, ‘Oh, that’ll pass,’ and the second time, ‘Maybe we’ll have to bill this as for ‘mature audiences,’ and the third time, 'Yes, definitely.' ” The film contains twists and turns, “It’s not what you expect, and it stays with you.” Screenwriter and director Bernard Declercq and lead actress Moana Ferré will be there for a discussion after the film.

