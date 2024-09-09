Fall Arts Preview 2024: Theater

× Expand CAT Theatre’s 2018 production of “Doublewide, Texas” (pictured above) was the prequel to this season’s “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit,” onstage June 6-22, 2025. (Photo by Daryll Morgan Studios)

Act Change

Virginia Repertory Theatre premieres new leadership and performances

A new performance season has begun at Virginia Repertory Theatre, and with it come big changes on and offstage. Returning to its pre-pandemic dual leadership model, the theater has named Klaus Schuller as managing director, and Rick Hammerly has transitioned to sole artistic director. Schuller most recently served as executive director and producer for Chicago’s Randolph Entertainment.

“At this point in my career, I was really just looking to help lead an organization that was committed to the mission of producing live both traditional theater and forward-thinking theater, and Virginia Rep very much filled that bill,” Schuller says.

The 2024-25 season offers Broadway hits, a murder mystery and family favorites. In addition to partner productions, there are three series hosted at different locations.

The Signature Season at the November Theatre opened with Stephen King’s “Misery,” with performances through Sept. 29. It’s followed by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (Nov. 29-Jan. 5); the Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fat Ham” (March 1-23); and the Broadway blockbuster “Waitress” (June 21-Aug. 3).

The Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern presents “Moriarty” (Dec. 13-Jan. 19) and “Dial M for Murder” (March 29-April 27). The Family Season at the recently renovated Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education presents three plays based on beloved children’s books: “Grace for President” (Oct. 12-Nov. 3), “Love That Dog” (Feb. 8-March 25) and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” (April 19-May 11).

“There are certainly shows within our season that appeal to every age group,” Hammerly says. “We hope to thrill people. We hope with ‘Fat Ham’ people are going to come and laugh. You want to check different boxes, and you want to engage people differently, and I think we’re doing that this coming season.”

Community Conversations

Richmond Triangle Players presents diverse entertainment

For its 32nd year, Richmond Triangle Players, the longest operating LGBTQ+ theater in the mid-Atlantic region, is presenting new productions and partnerships with other arts organizations.

The mainstage season opens with an updated take on an acclaimed comedy, “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” (Sept. 11-Oct. 5). The theater’s annual holiday show, running Nov. 13-Dec. 22, includes two one-act plays: “With Bells On,” which explores what happens when an accountant and a drag performer get stuck in an elevator; and “Who’s Holiday,” an adult-oriented, humorous take on the life of Cindy Lou Who after meeting the Grinch. “Which Way to the Stage” (April 23-May 17) blends lighter and more heartfelt moments as it dives into the dynamics of friendship and ambition. The closing mainstage production is the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Strange Loop,” presented in partnership with Firehouse Theatre, June 25-Aug. 2. It follows a young, gay, Black writer who struggles with desire and identity.

“The fall is all about really fun and comedy,” says RTP Executive Director Philip Crosby.

Community Engagement Manager Kendall Walker seconds Crosby, noting the range of emotions theatergoers will experience. “I think what’s really exciting about our upcoming season is [that] we’re starting with something everybody loves and we’re bringing it back, and then we’re ending with a Virginia premiere that is going to be profound and hard-hitting, and then the two mainstage shows in between are a little mix of both,” she says. “It’s a really nice balance.”

In addition to its Spotlight Cabaret performances, RTP is hosting 5th Wall Theatre and Critical Race Theatre Project productions, among others. Crosby says that the community partnerships further the arts even if the performances aren’t LGBTQ-focused. “It fits our mission,” he says, “when you’re talking about diversity and inclusion and welcoming folks, especially folks who may not have a platform yet or a major voice in the community.”

Mainstage season subscriptions cost $170.

Strays No More

CAT Theatre finds a permanent home for its 60th season

Since 2020, the Chamberlayne Actors Theatre has been roving without a permanent performance space. The company even humorously gave themselves a nickname, the Stray CAT Theatre. But they’re strays no more: The 2024-2025 season will be performed at Hanover Tavern.

Charles Wax, president of CAT’s board of directors, says they’re thankful for the venue partnerships they’ve had during the past few years but are excited to present their 60th anniversary season in one location.

“[Hanover Tavern said] we have this beautiful space, and we’d love to have more groups here to fill up that space. … We said, sign us up,” Wax says with a laugh. “It was just a really wonderful confluence of circumstances.”

The season opens with a onetime favorite production, “Painting Churches” (Oct. 4-19). The Pulitzer Prize-winning “Proof” takes the stage Feb. 3-23. The season closer is the comedy “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” (June 6-22).

Wax notes that continuing to produce for 60 years is an achievement, especially when other theater companies have dissolved. “I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to keep surviving,” he says, adding, “I don’t know how many of our nine lives we’ve used.”

Tickets to each show are $34.

Taking the Stage

The MainStage Performances at Swift Creek Mill Theatre open with “John and Jen” (Sept. 7-28), followed by “Ted Swindley’s Honky Tonk Angels” (Nov. 16-Dec. 28) and “The Diary of Anne Frank” (Jan. 25-Feb. 15), and close with two more productions March-June.

Henrico Theatre Co. performances hosted at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen include “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” (Sept. 13-29), “Plaid Tidings” (Nov. 1-17), “Sylvia” (May 2-18) and “8 Track: The Sounds of the ’70s” (July 18-Aug. 3).

The fall production by 5th Wall Theatre features the dark comedy “H*tler’s Tasters” (Oct. 17-Nov. 2) at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre Gym. The spring performances of “Sanctuary City” (March 6-22) are at Richmond Triangle Players.

Catch Richmond Shakespeare’s “The Lord of the Flies” (Oct. 17-Nov. 10) and “The Father: A Tragic Farce” (Jan. 30-Feb. 16) at the Dominion Energy Center. “Jesus Christ Superstar” runs March 6-23 at The Steward School’s Cramer Center for the Arts.

Six shows comprise the Broadway in Richmond main season at the Altria Theater: “Shucked” (Oct. 29-Nov. 3), “Mamma Mia!” (Dec. 10-15), “MJ” (Jan. 28-Feb. 2), “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (March 4-16), “A Beautiful Noise” (April 15-20) and “Some Like it Hot” (June 3-8).

The 2024-25 Firehouse Theatre Mainstage season continues with “Water by the Spoonful” (Nov. 6-24), “Detroit ’67” (March 12-30) and “Lake Effect” (July 9-27) at Firehouse. A co-production of “A Strange Loop” (June 25-Aug. 2) will be presented at Richmond Triangle Players.