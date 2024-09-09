Fall Arts Preview 2024: Film Festivals

× Expand Pocahontas Reframed features performances at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. (Photo courtesy Pocahontas Reframed)

Feasts for the Eyes

Cinematic fests bring diverse stories to Richmond’s big screens

Brad Brown, director of the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival and a member of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, says that for those who have never attended the annual screenings of cinematic works with a Native American focus, it’s a window into perspectives they may be unfamiliar with.

“I think it’s an immersion into Native culture and it’s both educational and entertainment,” Brown says. “I would say about 85% of our audience is non native, so really, I think the people of Richmond and the surrounding area are really interested in learning more about Native culture.”

The eighth year of Pocahontas Reframed is at both the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Nov. 22-24. More than 30 shorts, documentaries and feature films will be screened, most by Native American filmmakers and concerning subjects related to Native American cultures and experiences.

Pocahontas Reframed is part of a diverse conglomerate of storytelling showcased during Richmond’s film festivals. The Afrikana Independent Film Festival, held Sept. 19-22 at venues across the Richmond area, screens works by people of color from around the world with a focus on elevating Black culture and celebrates the voices of the African diaspora.

The Richmond International Film Festival showcases 180 cinematic works from across the U.S. and 27 countries. Held Sept. 24-29 at venues throughout RVA, it presents an animation spotlight, international shorts event and an extensive amount of additional programming. A screening of “District of Second Chances” follows three men who in their youth were sentenced to life in prison as they navigate the “Second Chance” legislation that could give them freedom. It’s a documentary that can also be viewed during the Inthrive Film Festival, Oct. 18-19 at Richmond’s First Baptist Church. Inthrive shares stories of former incarcerated individuals and how they flourished post-prison. In addition to the film screenings, there are panel discussions, special performances and talks from community partners with the mission of changing the narrative to assist in the successful reentry into society of those who have been incarcerated.

Coming Soon

Sept. 9

The Byrd Theatre hosts the indie feature film premiere of “Death of the Author” by the Virginia-based, husband-and-wife run production company Chiral Studios. A Q&A session will follow. Tickets to the 6:30 p.m. screening are $15.

Oct. 18-20

The 48 Hour Film Horror Project gives participants one weekend to write, shoot and edit a chilling short film. The final products premiere at BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square on Oct. 27.

Jan. 17

Virginia’s oldest juried film competition, the James River Short Film Showcase, screens and evaluates cinematic works that have a runtime of 20 minutes or less at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Leslie Cheek Theater.