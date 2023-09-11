Fall Arts Preview 2023: Performance

× Expand Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” (Photo by Sarah Ferguson courtesy Richmond Ballet)

Taking Center Stage

Can’t-miss dance and comedy presentations

Whether you’re in search of inspiring movement or just hunting for a few laughs, there’s plenty on tap in the coming months.

The new dance kid on the block is Conflux Dance Theater, a Richmond-based, diversity-driven contemporary dance company founded in 2022 by Angelica Burgos and Miguel Perez. Their debut performance last spring, “Inception,” sold out, and they’re currently developing some small performances and a fall show at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Grace Street Theater.

Karar Dance Company is bringing back their well-received “Informal” presentation at the Dominion Energy Center’s Gottwald Playhouse, set for Oct. 7 at 2 and 7 p.m. Described as “dance in its purest form,” there are no lights and no costumes.

The innovative and intriguing Starr Foster Dance troupe will present “In Rest and Sleep,” “Swallow,” “Proof” and “Always a Way” during five performances at The Firehouse Theatre Nov. 30-Dec. 3. K Dance, will also take the Firehouse stage for “Shorts” Dec. 8-10, featuring contemporary movement.

As the fall dance season concludes, two popular holiday classics return. Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at the Carpenter Theatre runs Dec. 8-24. Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “The Legend of the Poinsettia” comes to the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education Jan. 5-9.

Those looking for comic relief will find a new group joining the short roster of Richmond comedy theaters and clubs. Founded by Rachel Garmon-Williams, Bridge 9 Theater company’s motto is “connecting communities through laughter.” Spreading the humor from the downtown Arts District to Short Pump, Bridge 9 (whose name is a nod to the eight bridges connecting Richmond) joins the city’s growing improv community, which includes CSz Richmond Theater and Coalition Theater. For a dose of stand-up comedy, check out the schedule at Richmond’s Funny Bone Comedy Club.

Stage Selects

Sept. 22-24

“Carmina Burana” is co-presented by the Richmond Ballet and Richmond Symphony at the Carpenter Theatre. Tickets start at $25.

Oct. 18

Tokyo-based dance company Sankai Juku brings their captivating visual presentation, “KOSA — Between Two Mirrors” to the Modlin Center for the Arts. 7:30 p.m. $10 to $50.

Dec. 9

Comedian Blaire Postman brings her “Lady ADHD” stand-up comedy experience to Coalition Theater. 9 p.m. $15. rvacomedy.com