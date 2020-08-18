Drive In-game

× Expand Photo courtesy West Broad Village

The safest way to see a movie with strangers these days may be through your car’s windshield. Yes, the drive-in theater has returned as a viable entertainment option, decades after most of them faded out, with various local pop-ups joining the Goochland Drive-In Theater as cinematic options during the pandemic.

At West Broad Village in Glen Allen, they’re showing “Avengers: Endgame,” a movie about a mad tyrant whose poor decision wipes out half of the planet’s population. The villain is confronted by an assemblage of heroes wearing masks who miss seeing their friends and the way things used to be.

If you’re headed to the drive-in at West Broad Village’s parking deck, you should know you’ll have to listen to the film via your car radio, make a reservation and don’t bring your own snacks — nearby restaurants are offering meals delivered to your vehicle.

The movie starts at 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the upper level of the parking deck.

Free. westbroadvillage.com