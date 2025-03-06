Anthology of the Bard

× Expand Photo courtesy Rogers Fund

You don’t have to love the repertoire of the preeminent 16th-century playwright to love and laugh during “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” produced by Richmond Shakespeare at the Dominion Energy Center’s Gottwald Playhouse March 13-30.

“It’s the perfect mix of Shakespearean brilliance and modern comedy, with something for die-hard fans and newcomers alike,” says Jase Sullivan, managing director of Richmond Shakespeare. “Imagine all 37 plays crammed into one outrageous, fast-paced evening — it’s chaotic, clever and an absolute blast.”

The show is a “playful, unpredictable romp that breaks the fourth wall, pokes fun at itself, and makes Shakespeare more fun and accessible than you’ve ever imagined,” Sullivan adds.

Tickets are $22 to $47.

richmondshakespeare.org