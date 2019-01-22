A Ground-up Opportunity

The Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation is bringing on Theatre IV/Virginia Repertory Theatre co-founder Bruce Miller as its executive director to begin this spring for an initial contracted run of three years.

Bruce Miller (Photo courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre)

Miller doesn’t even need to cross the river, as he’s a Chesterfield resident. He went to Huguenot High School and the University of Richmond, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree. Alongside Phil Whiteway, in 1975 Miller co-founded Theatre IV, which in 2012 evolved into Virginia Repertory Theatre with stages in downtown’s historic Empire/November Theatre, Willow Lawn and Hanover Tavern. The company also built a widely touring youth theater among other educational and community programing.

Miller left his founding artistic director position at Virginia Rep in 2016 and is now serving as founding producer for the theater company. He’ll continue working full time until March 31 and after that will continue in the company’s Community Health and Wellness Program, in which Chesterfield County is a longstanding partner.

Groundbreaking of the new Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts, featuring the Jimmy Dean Theatre, is slated for later this spring with a 14-month buildout period. Dentist and artist Perkinson pledged $1 million in 2016. Last year, Donna Dean-Stevens and Jayson Stevens contributed $350,000 toward the 350-seat theater component of the 22,000-square-foot center. Besides the theater, the center will include a multipurpose room and an adjoining patio, a classroom and an art gallery.

× Expand A watercolor rendering of the Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts (Artwork by Baxter Parkinson Jr.)

The idea for a community arts center began in the 1980s and has reached this point in part due to the leadership of retired businessman and Chester native Hugh Cline, chairman of the arts foundation's board.

“Bruce’s got the contacts,” Cline says. “He understands the whole equation, from the fiscal part to the political situation. We don’t have to bring somebody from out of town who’ll want to make 50 changes before they find the bathroom and then they blow everything up and leave us to clean up afterward.”

Miller’s vision for the Perkinson Center includes a series of county-wide programs with a diverse and regional view to build a template for similar centers throughout the country.

After decades spent in building what is now Virginia Rep, some wondered if Miller might take it easy. He’s not one to coast along without a goal ahead, however. “Nobody has ever faulted me for lacking in ambition,” Miller says. “When this opportunity came forward, I felt that this is going to be providential. It’s a marriage of several great forces.”

Miller wants to develop a master arts plan to serve as a model for the region. He’ll have a brand-new building from which to launch these ideas. Virginia Rep’s master plan was designed to reinvent how theaters connect with their communities, Miller says. From 1975, the company stood on four pillars: arts, education, what was then called children’s health, now directed toward the larger community, and leadership. Theater is a place to have an enjoyable time on a Saturday night — but to Miller, it must be greater than that.

It’s a ground-up opportunity, but more than about a building, and it must be, for the center’s solvency and to keep its activities sustainable.

Miller adds, “It’s important for the foundation that we serve the county as a whole, from the littlest child to the most revered senior to join us as we build a building but also ways in which we are touring every corner of the county, schools, senior centers, recreational facilities, and historical and cultural sites.”

The center is the first nonprofit performing arts center in Chesterfield, a collaboration of the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority and the Chesterfield Cultural Arts Foundation.

Cline says, “This is the first time we’ve had a ground-up nonprofit arts center built in the region. Bruce wants to partner up with municipalities and organizations, which is necessary for the long run. He checks all the boxes.”