Modern Love

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Part of Broadway in Richmond’s 2025-26 season, “& Juliet” stops in town May 12-17 at the Altria Theater. The jukebox musical dares audiences to relearn a classic love story. The plot spins the tragedy of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” into something more comedic while adding a healthy dose of pop anthems. In a reimagining of what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end her life over her love, the female lead explores her identity and proves there is more after Romeo.

“This show is all about self-acceptance, finding your voice and second chances,” says Crystal Kellogg, who plays Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway, in the show. “The characters go through the ups and downs of their journey but keep moving forward with hope and the belief that self-worth comes before anything else.”

Tickets are $53 to $116.

altriatheater.com