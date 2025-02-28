Taking Stage

× 1 of 4 Expand “& Juliet” is among the Broadway in Richmond productions making a Virginia premiere in the upcoming season. (Photo by Matthew Murphy) × 2 of 4 Expand “The Outsiders” (Photo by Matthew Murphy) × 3 of 4 Expand “Back to the Future: The Musical” (Photo by McLeod9 Creative) × 4 of 4 Expand “Kimberly Akimbo” (Photo by Joan Marcus) Prev Next

Tony Award-winning musicals, family favorite productions and an iconic classic are on tap for Broadway in Richmond’s 2025-26 season at the Altria Theater. Fresh off Broadway, four presentations will make their Richmond premieres, including “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “The Outsiders” and “& Juliet.” Beloved hits “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Wiz” are making a return, and “Les Misérables” is available as an add-on performance to the regular six-show season.

“It’s a great mix of the hottest and most current shows from Broadway, with several of them having won best musical [Tony Awards] such as “The Outsiders” in 2024 and “Kimberly Akimbo” in 2023, and other prestigious awards,” says Broadway in Richmond spokesperson Cindy Creasy.

The new season kicks off Nov. 4-9, 2025, with “Kimberly Akimbo.” Winner of five Tony Awards, it follows the nearly 16-year-old Kimberly, who has a rare genetic condition that causes her to age rapidly. As if that isn’t enough to navigate, she also contends with family dysfunction, her first crush and possible felony charges in this hilarious and heartfelt story.

Based on the 1985 Robert Zemeckis film, “Back to the Future: The Musical” drives the DeLorean time machine into Richmond for an action-packed adventure featuring a spectacle of onstage effects, Jan. 20-25, 2026. With a script adapted for live theater by the motion picture’s writers, Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the musical pits teenager Marty McFly in a literal race against time when he uses scientist Doc Brown’s vehicular engineering marvel to transport back to 1955, where his actions have unintended consequences in the future.

Then, it’s a tale as old as time when Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” stops at the Altria Theater March 3-8, 2026. The run is a historic opportunity to catch the live production as its return marks the first time in more than 25 years that Disney has presented the show in North America. A new stage version of the classic tale where a beautiful woman falls for a hulking beast, was created by original members of the Tony Award-winning artistic team including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice and playwright Linda Woolverton.

“The Outsiders” makes its Richmond premiere March 24-29, 2026. The production is adapted from both S.E. Hinton’s novel and the Francis Ford Coppola film. A winner of four Tony Awards including best musical, the story follows Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their band of “outsiders” known as the Greasers who, divided by societal status, battle their rivals, the Socs.

Audiences are invited to ease on down the road when “The Wiz” returns to the Altria Theater April 21-26, 2026. This beloved retelling of “The Wizard of Oz” fuses soul, gospel and ’70s funk in a more contemporary version of Dorothy’s journey through Oz. The production includes renowned Broadway director Schele Williams; choreography by JaQuel Knight, who has worked with Beyoncé; and additional material by Emmy-nominated writer Amber Ruffin.

Closing out the regular season is “& Juliet,” which took Broadway by storm when it premiered in 2022. The uproarious musical stops in Richmond May 12-17, 2026, asking the question, “What would happen if Juliet didn’t end her life over Romeo?” The show was created by Emmy-winning writer David West Read, known for his work on the TV series “Schitt’s Creek.” The romantic comedy is packed with pop hits including “Roar,” “Baby One More Time” and “That’s the Way It Is.”

Available as a season add-on is “Les Misérables,” which returns to the Altria Theater Dec. 2-7, 2025. One of the most celebrated musicals of all time, it features iconic songs including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “One Day More” and “Do You Hear the People Sing.” Set during 19th-century France, it’s an exploration of social injustice, passion and redemption.

Creasy describes the upcoming season as a journey through the past, present and future. With classic productions and straight-from-Broadway hits, she says Broadway in Richmond pays close attention to touring shows to be able to book performances that offer a mix of area premieres and blockbusters to engage with theatergoers and cultivate new audiences.

“Richmond is becoming a favorite stop on the national tour circuit because of our strong subscription base, gracious audiences and our big, beautiful Altria Theater,” Creasy says.

Broadway in Richmond season subscriptions are on sale now starting at $265 for the regular six-show series, and season ticket packages start at $35 per performance. Individual tickets will become available closer to show dates.

A lineup of upcoming performances will close out the current 2024-25 season, including “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” March 4-16, “A Beautiful Noise” April 15-20, “Chicago The Musical” May 9-11 and “Some Like it Hot” June 3-8.