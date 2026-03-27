Ripe for the Season

× Expand Matthew Murphy The North American touring cast of "The Outsiders" (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

In an all too current depiction of division and class struggles, “The Outsiders,” is now onstage at the Altria Theater as part of Broadway in Richmond’s 2025-26 season. The production is based on S. E. Hinton’s 1967 novel and the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film adaptation. Set in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma, the show follows teenager Ponyboy Curtis and his friend Johnny Cade, a couple of working class “Greasers,” who are at odds with the well-to-do “Socs” (short for socialite), leading to an altercation with life altering consequences.

The touring production is in Richmond through March 29. Part of the cast is Loudoun County native Hannah Jennens, who serves as dance captain and as a swing, ready to step in as “Greaser” Ace, and two members of the “Socs” Marcia and Beverly, if needed. “It’s so cool getting to do both ‘Greasers’ and ‘Socs.’ I feel so lucky that I get to do that,” she says of learning multiple characters.

Expand Dance captain and cast member for "The Outsiders" Hannah Jennens poses under the Altria Theater marquee. (Photo by Nicole Cohen)

Jennens notes that audience members will get a similar production experience to seeing “The Outsiders” on Broadway in New York. “Our team, who are Tony winners, who are creating the show, were like, ‘We are doing these effects and we are going to send this across the country and everyone is going to see all of this crazy cool stuff that we made,’ so it’s such an honor to get to have that,” she says.

Justice Moore of Dallas, Texas, portrays Ace. She has appeared in both Broadway and touring productions of “Hamilton” and most recently performed in the Tony Award-winning revival of “Sunset Boulevard” on Broadway. She says joining the touring cast of “The Outsiders” has been both challenging and rewarding with intricate choreography and in-depth character development.

“I have to switch my brain and switch my approach for this show because it brings out that inner child within and I think that’s something that’s so exciting,” Moore says. “I get to go onstage and scream my heart out if I want to. I can cry when I’m on stage. I can push and shove and mess around with the characters that are my brothers, and so I think it’s been so freeing to feel that and to exercise that every night and to not hold back.”

Jennens notes that as dance captain, she helps maintain the safety and integrity of the choreography, a responsibility she handles daily throughout the tour, including pre-show rehearsals. Pulling off fight scenes that blend dance and staged movement and transport audiences is already challenging, but it becomes even more so during the culminating rumble between the “Greasers” and the “Socs,” when a live rain effect pours on stage as the actors perform beneath it.

“We are soaking wet up there,” Jennens says with a laugh. She acknowledges that the rain sometimes calls for quick thinking as it creates slippery situations where a cast member might miss a grab, but the training behind the show has prepped the cast to pivot their choreography so the switch in movement flows seamlessly, keeping the choreography flowing without the audience noticing.

Jennens says that “The Outsiders” is ultimately a coming-of-age story that takes an in-depth look at the characters within it. “I think that the show is so relatable. I think it’s a show about family, about chosen family, about brotherhood,” she says. “There are so many different character arcs and stories happening on the stage, and subtext, and I just want people to enjoy themselves," she continues. "I think that coming to the theater is such a gift and it’s something that’s so important, so I want people to come, I want people to laugh, and I want people to cry and go home being like, ‘that was so great, I’m so glad we did that.’”

× Expand Matthew Murphy The Broadway company of "Buena Vista Social Club" (Photo by Matthew Murphy)

Following this weekend’s performances of “The Outsiders” there are still two more shows remaining as part of Broadway in Richmond’s 2025-26 season including “The Wiz” (April 21-26) and "& Juliet" (May 12-17). The 2026-27 season has also been announced including returning favorites and RVA premieres. The six-show main season includes “Dirty Dancing: The Musical” (Sept. 22-27), “The Notebook” (Nov. 3-8), Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” (May 4-9, 2027), “Just in Time” (June 8-13, 2027), “Buena Vista Social Club” (July 20-25, 2027) and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” (Aug. 17-22, 2027). Plus, there are add-on productions including the fan favorite “Mamma Mia!” (Oct. 6-11) and worldwide phenomenon “Hamilton” (Feb. 23-March 7, 2027). All performances are hosted at the Altria Theater. Season subscriptions are on sale now and start at $190. For more information, visit broadwayinrichmond.com.