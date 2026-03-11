Stage Voices

× Expand Artistic Director Tariq Karriem leads the BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance in presenting “The Wonder Twins Live” March 19-22 and “Tambo & Bones” June 25-July 25 at 5th Wall Theatre’s The Basement. (Photo courtesy BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance)

Tariq Karriem credits a production of “The Lion King” at the Altria Theater for redefining his future. It sparked a passion for the arts that led him to create the Richmond-based nonprofit BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance in 2023.

“That moment, when I was 12, was transformative. It set me on a steady path toward the stage,” says Karriem, who serves as the artistic director for the BVTA.

Karriem, 21, started working professionally in Richmond theater when he was 17, taking on the role of equity stage manager. He founded BVTA after witnessing a “stark lack of Black technicians, creatives, directors and administrators,” he says. “Richmond is a city rich with Black history and beauty, and our stages must reflect that.”

As part of its mission, the theater company is committed to showcasing the stories of the Black community. “[And] that our people are empowered and our community is seen,” Karriem adds. “We are committed to ‘artivism,’ the intersection of art and activism.”

In addition to its focus on equity and accessibility, the nonprofit has instituted pay-what-you-can nights, ASL-interpreted performances, shows for Spanish speakers and captions for individuals with hearing impairments.

This year, with three seasons of shows and educational programming under its belt, the company is looking forward to adding more offerings through its collaboration with 5th Wall Theatre. The BVTA previously partnered with 5th Wall in fall 2025 to bring the four-person drama “Lungs” to The Basement stage at 300 E. Broad St. That same venue is where the BVTA will host the remainder of its main 2025-26 season.

Karriem sees the collaboration as support for the alliance’s success and a boost to the theater company’s sustainability. Kaitlin Paige Longoria, artistic director for 5th Wall, met Karriem when he stage-managed a production of “H*tler’s Tasters” for the company in fall 2024. “As fellow artistic leaders, we spent a lot of time talking about sustainability, growth and how to build infrastructure for artists,” Longoria says. “When I began planning 5th Wall Theatre’s 2025-26 season, it felt natural to explore a deeper collaboration.”

From June 25 through July 25, the two companies will present “Tambo & Bones” by Dave Harris, a satirical play that blends humor and drama to present social commentary on race, capitalism and identity. “We immediately knew it was the right fit,” Longoria says. “It strongly aligns with both of our missions while also pushing us creatively.”

She notes that the BVTA adds an essential voice to the local theater ecosystem by creating space for stories, artists and perspectives that have historically been underrepresented. “Their commitment to advocacy-driven storytelling and artist education strengthens the overall cultural landscape and expands who feels seen, supported and invited into the theater,” she says.

As part of its three-show season, the alliance adds to its lineup this spring with the world premiere of “The Wonder Twins Live” at 5th Wall’s The Basement, March 19-22. This unique podcast-meets-cabaret show features two former Richmonders, New York-based Black queer artists Nesziah Dennis and Jana Prentiss. “It’s a crossover between a podcast and a musical fusion of theater with song and dance,” Karriem says. “It will be thought-provoking. It will be a wonderful night of theater.” Presented for four evenings only, each performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $30.