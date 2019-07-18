Who’s Laughing Now?

× Expand Photo by Elton Anderson

A few years ago, Amanda Seales performed on a Richmond stage as Amanda Diva, a replacement member in the bygone R&B duo Floetry. It wasn’t her best night, as she struggled in the new role beside the vocal powerhouse Marsha Ambrosius.

Since then, she’s taken back her given name and had an impressive run as an actress, landing roles on HBO’s “Insecure” and ABC’s “Black-ish.” But it’s her hilarious debut HBO comedy special, “I Be Knowin’,” that has put her on the map as a comedian and back on the road with her “Smart, Funny and Black” tour. Seales’ triumphant return to Richmond starts July 23 at 8 p.m. at The National.

$29.50 to $100.

