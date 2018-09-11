Afrikana Film Festival postponed

× Expand (photo courtesy Enjoli Moon)

The Afrikana Independent Film Festival, set to start this Thursday, has been postponed as Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall later this week.

“Due to the closing ICA along with other Afrikana venues, we will be postponing the 3rd Annual Afrikana Independent Film Festival,” the event’s Instagram post reads. “Please be on the lookout for the new date in the coming days.”

The post also stated that all tickets and passes will be honored at the rescheduled event, to be announced later.

Announced events included screenings and panel discussions of multiple indie films, including comedic science-fiction moive “Sorry to Bother You,” and a panel discussion with director Boots Riley. The festival also included workshops and afterparties on its schedule.