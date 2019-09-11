Afrikana Returns

× Expand HARRIET The Afrikana Independent Film Festival will show scenes from "Harriet," a feature film shot in Richmond featuring Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman, on Sept. 12. (Photo by Glen Wilson courtesy Focus Features)

The fourth annual Afrikana Independent Film Festival, Sept. 12-15, will screen nearly 40 films and feature several panel discussions and parties over the four days of the event. The festival is dedicated to celebrating the voices of the African diaspora, according to a release.

“It's important for people to understand the power of black storytelling. Human narratives of laughter, unity, heartache and empowerment uncover our common stake in this world,” festival founder Enjoli Moon says.

The festival starts at The Valentine at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. The opening reception features music from Calvin Presents and sneak peeks from the film “Harriet,” a biopic depicting the life of formerly enslaved abolitionist Harriet Tubman, complemented by a panel discussion.

On Friday, Sept.13, It’s the Virginia premiere of “The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion,” directed by Academy award-winning filmmakers Lisa Cortes and Farrah X at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU.

The festival also hosts a screening of the 2012 documentary “The Central Park Five,” directed by Ken Burns, on Saturday, Sept.14. The documentary, depicting the controversial case in which five African American men were wrongfully convicted of rape, will be followed by a moderated discussion with Central Park Five exoneree Raymond Santana.

Tickets range from $10 to $50 and are available online.