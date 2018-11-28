Preview: Afrikana Film Festival 2018

× Expand A screening at last year's Afrikana Film Festival (Photo by Jana Burtner)

Richmond's Afrikana Independent Film Festival, postponed in September due to Hurricane Florence, returns Thursday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 2. Previously purchased tickets and passes will be honored, according to festival organizers.

The festival begins Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. with a reception at The Valentine museum with a performance by local jazz and R&B artist Calvin Presents. Afterward is a screening of the short film “Interference,” the story of an interracial couple who encounter the aftermath of a fatal incident between a police officer and an African-American man. A panel discussion with cast and crew follows.

On Friday, it's the Richmond premiere of “If Beale Street Could Talk,” a romantic drama based on the novel of the same name by renowned author James Baldwin. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins, director and screenwriter of the Oscar-winning “Moonlight.”

A screening of director Boots Riley’s comedic science-fiction film “Sorry to Bother You” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Grace Street Theater. Riley, known as the frontman for rap group "The Coup," will participate in a panel discussion afterward, and an after-party will take place at Black Iris Gallery, 321 W. Broad St.

Saturday will also bring numerous short film screenings, discussions and a youth-based workshop across several venues. Films include the Richmond premiere of local filmmaker Praheme’s romantic comedy, “Stuck,” at 1708 Gallery. Tickets for the film festival are available for purchase online.