Twice as (Naughty and) Nice

× Expand Image courtesy Richmond Triangle Players

Richmond Triangle Players brings hilarity to the holidays with its production of “A Campy Christmas,” comprising two one-act plays, “Who’s Holiday!” and “With Bells On,” from Nov. 13 to Dec. 22.

A regional premiere, “With Bells On” explores what happens when a mild-mannered accountant and a 7-foot-tall drag queen in full regalia get stuck in an elevator. After nearly a decade, crowd favorite “Who’s Holiday!” returns to RTP’s Robert B. Moss Theatre, telling the adult-oriented story of Cindy-Lou Who’s life after meeting the Grinch. Directed by Joe Pabst and starring Wette Midler, Doug Schneider and Emily Dandridge, the show also includes a drag performance during intermission.

“Audiences should expect to laugh [and] get that warm, fuzzy, sentimental feeling that RTP’s holiday romps always provide,” RTP Community Engagement Manager Kendall Walker says.

Tickets are $55.

rtriangle.org