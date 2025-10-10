In the Basement

× 1 of 2 Expand In 2018, 5th Wall Theatre performed “Hand to God” in partnership with the now defunct TheatreLAB at The Basement. In September, the nomadic company took over the space. (Photo by Tom Topinka) × 2 of 2 Expand The Basement, located at 300 E. Broad St. in the Arts District (Photo by McLean Fletcher) Prev Next

Since its founding in 2013, 5th Wall Theatre has been a nomadic theater company, performing shows at various local venues. Now, the organization has established its first permanent home at The Basement in the Arts District at 300 E. Broad St. The season opener, “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord,” hits the stage there Oct. 16-Nov. 9. It’s the first production at its new home base, but 5th Wall is no stranger to The Basement venue.

“We decided to go back to The Basement because of our roots in the space,” says 5th Wall Artistic Director Kaitlin Paige Longoria, who notes that 5th Wall has a long history of performing at the venue. “A lot of people recognize 5th Wall at The Basement as a thing.”

Longoria says the company’s connection to The Basement was made even more evident when she would hear from audience members that they were naturally heading to the venue for 5th Wall shows, regardless of the actual designated location, only to have to travel to the correct place. “I was like, ‘OK, maybe this is a sign,’” she explains.

The foundation for the move was set by 5th Wall’s co-founder, the late Carol Piersol, who had been scouting locations with the intention of finding a permanent stage for the theater company, before her passing. That goal was on Longoria’s mind, but it wasn’t until she touched base with the owner of the building containing The Basement, Matt Bauserman, to discuss the potential for hosting a summer 2025 production there, that the move was put into motion.

“We got on a call, and he was like, ‘I know you’re interested in maybe renting it for the summer, but would you be interested in taking over the space?’ He said, ‘I trust what your vision is for what this space could be, I’ve seen your work with 5th Wall, I think it would be a great fit,’” Longoria says.

After several months of discussions, 5th Wall entered a five-year rental contract and officially moved into its new permanent home in September. Longoria says that they are keeping The Basement name and much of the current layout will remain the same, though the next big goal is to make the venue more accessible, including adding a new entrance apart from the current staircase entryway.

Considering himself a steward of The Basement space and wanting to keep it active as a community arts hub, Bauserman says 5th Wall will align perfectly with that mission.

“I’ve enjoyed the work they’ve done over the years, and something needed to change with the space,” Bauserman says. “A lot of people have approached me over the years and said the best theater performance they ever saw in Richmond was at The Basement. … It’s such a quirky space, it’s a funny space, it’s an unexpected space, so I’ve always loved getting that feedback. So, I was excited for the potential for there continuing to be theater performances in the space.”

Along with the new venue comes a new season with extended runs. After “Our Dear Dead Drug Lord,” “Wolf Play” will be presented April 16-May 9, 2026, and “Tambo & Bones” will take the stage June 25-July 25, 2026, in partnership with the BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance. All three productions have a common theme of “belonging,” which Longoria says was intentional.

“These plays focus on individuals who are finding their space in the world, which is a very poignant thing, because we have also found our space in this world,” Longoria says. “We are definitely leaning into the space and doing really bold work.”