2 Days to Launch

Richmond is ready for its close-up when The 48 Hour Film Project returns July 14-16. Participants receive a required line of dialogue, a prop and a character, and then have a two-day deadline to write, shoot and edit a short film based on the genre assigned to them. A screening of all final films will be held on July 23 at BTM (formerly known as Bow Tie Cinemas) Movieland at Boulevard Square.

The films will be shown in groups of 10, and the audience will vote for their favorite in each grouping. On July 29, the Best of Richmond Screenings & Awards at Movieland will present awards. Lisa Giles, director of the Virginia chapter of The 48 Hour Film Project, shares some advice for film teams, “Set your intention, schedule your calendar, and do the few things that you can do before the clock starts.”

Late entry for participants closes July 14.

48hourfilm.com/richmond