Space Pilot

Author and former Richmond resident Patricia Cornwell will discuss her new book, “Spin,” with veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis during an online discussion on Jan. 10. Cornwell’s latest book is the second in a series about spacecraft pilot, physicist and cybercrime investigator Capt. Calli Chase.

This time, Chase finally locates her missing sister and races to thwart a cataclysmic event that threatens the planet. The talk is relatively cheap, $10 to hear queries from “Halloween” star Curtis, who has written her own books; tack on another $28 if you want your own physical copy of Cornwell’s novel. The spin on “Spin” begins at 7 p.m., and is presented by Live Talks Los Angeles.

