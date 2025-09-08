River City Roundup

This week, check out events that defy the imagination, including presentations from local aerialists and a hypnotic magician. Also in the days ahead, catch an exhibition that really sticks it to you and bid a fond farewell to The Diamond. Enjoy!

The Diamond’s final week of baseball is here as the Richmond Flying Squirrels close out their regular season against the Hartford Yard Goats. Sunday’s season finale sold out weeks in advance, but tickets (starting at $13) are still available for the five other games in the series, which could propel the Squirrels into a playoff spot. Catch fireworks Thursday, Friday and Saturday and grab freebies such as a “Diamond’s Aren’t Forever” T-shirt, an “All-Diamond” team poster or a Farewell Series lapel pin.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Bring your friends and watch them embarrass themselves when Firehouse Theatre presents David Anthony: An Evening of Magic and Hypnosis on Thursday, Sept. 11. David Anthony is an award-winning entertainer whose comedy hypnosis and magic show has delighted national and international audiences. You won’t believe your eyes during his magic routine in the first half, and then the show’s second half will feature audience volunteers getting hypnotized — and who knows what will happen then? The show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., and tickets are $30.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

The Host of Sparrows Aerial Circus, celebrating its 15th anniversary, presents “MetaMORPHOsis: Lifecycle of the Blue Morpho Butterfly” at 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Agecroft Hall & Gardens. The troupe is the only one of its kind in Virginia, and its aerialists use silks to dramatize in an athletic and vertiginous manner the life cycle of the Morpho menelaus — otherwise known as the blue morpho butterfly, one of the most splendid and largest of the species. For these free performances, a blanket or lawn chair is encouraged. Guests also may browse the Petty Markets featuring more than 20 local artisans from noon to 5 p.m. and flutter to food trucks.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

As anyone who visits my office can attest, I love stickers, particularly those featuring characters from my favorite video games. That’s why I’m excited for the “Hello, My Name Is …” exhibition, on view through Sept. 30 at Gallery5. The brainchild of Supply arts and crafts store owner Ian Hess and arts organization Little Giant Society, it’s a showcase of adhesive works from more than 270 creatives across the globe. Plus, around 18,000 stickers have been requested to create Richmond’s first Sticker Bus, transforming a decommissioned school bus into a mobile public art piece. Another companion component is a screening of the 2023 documentary “The Sticker Movie” at The Byrd Theatre on Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

