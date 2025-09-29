River City Roundup

The arrival of the autumnal equinox also signals the return of harvest season events around Richmond, including the State Fair of Virginia and Dachtoberfest. Additional happenings in the days ahead include an art exhibition that’s a little bit of everything and a bike ride for literary liberty. Enjoy!

On Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., bring your fur babies with you to Richmond Raceway’s Old Dominion Building for Dachtoberfest, a family fun day featuring wiener dog races, costume contests, guest speakers, vendors, raffles, food trucks and more. This fourth annual event presented by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation will be a barking good time. Tickets are $10.

—Chase Wilson, Editorial Intern

What do “The Bluest Eye,” “1984,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” have in common? Any or all of them might be represented at the Group Bike Ride for Banned Books Week on Oct. 4. Participants can decorate their bikes and/or themselves like their favorite piece of (often unjustly) contested literature for a ride embarking from Richmond Public Library’s Belmont location to the Museum District and back. The route is for experienced riders and will venture into city traffic; children are welcome in bike seats or trailers. The free event starts at 10 a.m., and registration is required.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

The theme for this year’s State Fair of Virginia is “Real Fun, Real Virginia,” which is only fitting when you blend thrilling rides and exhilarating entertainment with a showcase of the commonwealth’s agricultural and natural resources. The event continues through Oct. 5, and this week you can check out main-stage concerts including bluegrass artist Junior Sisk on Sept. 30, heavy metal band Quiet Riot on Oct. 3 and Grammy Award-winning country group Diamond Rio on Oct. 5. Enjoy some feats for the eyes with Rosaire’s Royal Racers pig competitions, the Disc-Connected K9s and the Triple Crown Circus. Plus, there are feasts for the stomach, including kettle corn, cotton candy and a smorgasbord of fried foods. Admission is $11 to $20 (ride wristbands are extra).

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

What happens upstairs at Bamboo Cafe in the Fan? Elizabeth Evans, who works there, makes art. Her latest show, “A Little Bit of Everything,” continues through Oct. 30 at Make Creative Studio, located at St. Giles Church on Grove Avenue. The free exhibition of 37 works is a mixture of 16 recent paintings and some of her previous creations. Among the flowers, a ballerina and a figure on a rainy street is a young woman on a couch at The Jefferson Hotel. She appears to be waiting for you to arrive. The gallery is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

The Museum District Art Walk showcases local artisans on Sheppard Street between Ellwood and Kensington avenues on Oct. 3.

The Armenian Food Festival returns to St. James Armenian Church Oct. 3-4.

This year’s expanded Inthrive Film Festival shares stories from current and former incarcerated individuals at various local venues Oct. 3-6.

The Vampire Circus blends feats of human ability with the macabre world of the undead at the Carpenter Theatre Oct. 4.

The 2nd Street Festival celebrates the culture of historic Jackson Ward Oct. 4-5.

Artspace presents “Full Moon Cabaret,” a fundraising event where guests can purchase artist-donated, 12-by-12-inch unframed works for $50 each through Oct. 18.

