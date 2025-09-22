River City Roundup

This week sees the return of the ever-popular Richmond International Film Festival, this year themed “Bare Naked.” Additional events baring it all in the days ahead include a showcase of “barkitecture,” a festival of plant-based eats and a new exhibition highlighting the James River. Enjoy!

The 14th annual Richmond International Film Festival, this year themed “Bare Naked,” showcases 175 premieres and films from 25 countries at The Byrd Theatre and BTM Movieland at Boulevard Square, as well as 30 music performances at Révéler and Vagabond. Documentaries of local interest include “The Judge: Character, Cases, Courage,” which explores the life and legacy of Richmond-based Federal Eastern District Judge Robert R. Merhige Jr. (6 p.m., Sept. 24 at The Byrd); “Been Here Stay Here,” focusing on the residents of Tangier Island affected by rising waters (3 p.m., Sept. 23 at The Byrd); and “A Beast Touch the Mountain: Mountain Valley Pipeline and the Fight for Appalachia,” which details women protecting their homeland (screening info. TBA). It all goes down Sept. 23-28, and there are six pass options ($35 to $375); individual tickets for screenings are $15.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

When you think about the natural features of Richmond, the first thing that comes to mind is the James River. It literally shaped the city and was responsible for the region’s development. With this in mind, The Valentine is opening a new photography exhibition, “West By Water: Richmond’s James River and Kanawha Canal,” featuring the photography of John Henley. I was even more excited to learn that Richmond magazine’s own Harry Kollatz Jr. was a co-curator of the showcase, providing museumgoers with written insights on the significant roles these waterways have and continue to play. Kollatz and Henley will be at The Valentine for a museum member exclusive opening reception on Sept. 25. “West By Water” continues through Sept. 7, 2026, and it’s included with museum admission ($10 to $12, free on Thursdays).

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Spend a pawfectly delightful Sunday afternoon on Sept. 28 with your family and friends at Main Line Brewery exploring the innovative kitty condos and puppy palaces on display at Barkitecture 2025, hosted by the Virginia Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers. It’s the cat’s meow! Join me — I’ll be there as one of the competition judges — to vote for your favorites among the custom dog houses, innovative cat towers and pet accessories made by local creatives, interior designers and architects for the event. Fur babies are also welcome to attend. The afternoon of paws and pints benefits animals in need at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

For a fun-filled day with friends and family, head to Richmond VegFest at Byrd Park on Sept. 28. For the 22nd year, the festival will feature live music, activities for all ages, vendors and, of course, delicious plant-based dishes. This is a great opportunity to enjoy some classic vegan foods or try something new. The event runs noon to 6 p.m. and admission is free.

—Chase Wilson, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

The State Fair of Virginia returns to The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Sept. 26 through Oct. 5.

Celebrating video games as playable artforms, “Inner//Action: Games” opens at Art Works on Sept. 26 and continues through Oct. 18.

The Rockwood Park Backyard Beekeepers Association presents the Chesterfield Bee Festival at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, Sept. 27.

The Art Deco Society of Virginia’s Gatsby Afternoon Picnic is hosted at Wilton House Museum on Sept. 27.

Run Richmond 16.19 invites racers to traverse historical sites focusing on Black history, Sept. 27.

The RVA East End Festival brings music and dance performances, student art exhibits, crafts and more to Chimborazo Park on Sept. 27.

