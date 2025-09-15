River City Roundup

This weekend in the River City, strap on your dancing shoes for the Richmond International Dance Festival and tap your toes to some stellar sounds at the Iron Blossom Music Festival. Also in the days ahead, get your feet moving to the Robert B. Moss Theatre for some “Conversations With Mother” and to Bingo Beer Co. for a classic game with a twist. Enjoy!

The Richmond International Dance Festival is back for a second year. More than an exhibition of dance styles, this free event explores global traditions, including a Parade of Cultures, a spirited procession that celebrates heritage and identity. Hosted by the nonprofit Culture Encounters, the festival offers performances, food and vendors, plus dance workshops led by masters of the art form from Ghana, the Philippines and other locales. Show off your moves on Sept. 20, which also happens to be National Dance Day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Deep Run Park & Recreation Center in Henrico.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Feel that fall chill settling in? What better way to soak it up than at the outdoor Iron Blossom Music Festival, back for a third year Sept. 20-21. This two-day celebration of sounds, held on the grounds of Midtown Green, features popular performers including Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Futurebirds and, my personal favorite, alt-folk standouts The Lumineers. While music takes center stage, local food, craft beer and cocktails will be on-site as well. Single-day tickets start at $138, and two-day admission begins at $227, with discounts for group tickets (VIP admission is also available).

—Chase Wilson, Editorial Intern

What do you get when you mix an old-school game with a local brewery and a generous amount of razzle dazzle? You get Drag Bingo at Bingo Beer Co.’s Beer Garden on Sunday, Sept. 21. Participating in a few rounds of the game is already way more fun than it has any right to be, considering it’s just people calling out numbers, but adding the impeccable stylings of Mr. VA Pride, Luka Laurent, and Mx. VA Pride, Lavender Menace, as cohosts takes it to a whole new level. Plus, every specialty mimosa sold benefits Virginia Pride. The event is from noon to 2:30 p.m. and is free to play, but reservations are required.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

Matthew Lombardo’s semiautobiographical play “Conversations With Mother” is presented by the Richmond Triangle Players at the Robert B. Moss Theatre through Oct. 4. The comedy, premiering in Richmond after a well-received run off-Broadway, is directed by Deejay Grey and journeys through the 50-year relationship between the conventional Maria Collavechio (Sara Heifetz) and her free-spirited gay son (Daniel Daigle). Tickets are $15 to $50.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

