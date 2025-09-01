River City Roundup

This Labor Day week, spend some leisure time learning about Richmond’s beer history, grooving to tunes during Music at Maymont, nerding out at Richmond Comicon and reveling in the cuteness of CatVideoFest. Enjoy!

Whether you’re an IPA adherent, a lager lover or the friend who always braves the newest sour brew, suds have a fascinating history. Join fellow beer enthusiasts at The Valentine for the Short Stories Tour installment Tapping Into Richmond’s Beer History on Thursday, Sept. 4. Learn about RVA’s history of beer production and consumption during a 30-minute gallery tour — you may spot some brands you recognize, albeit in their always-much-cooler vintage versions. The free event begins at 6 p.m.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

What do you get when you put together Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth and (pictured above) Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country? Find out at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 5, during Music at Maymont. Expect a marvelous evening of genre-straddling bluegrass jam country. For almost 30 years and 11 studio albums, Yonder Mountain’s traditional-meets-contemporary sound has enlivened bluegrass and continues in their latest recording, “Nowhere Next.” Railroad Earth’s New Jersey jam-grass will take you places, and Daniel Donato’s country roadhouse meets rock sounds like a party. Tickets are $35 (gold circle admission is $60).

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Richmond Comicon is back for its 39th year, bringing vendors, comic book creators and cosplayers to Richmond Raceway Sept. 6. Meet Star Wars Stormtroopers, Princess Leia and the big man himself, Darth Vader. Don your own favorite outfit and join the costume contest. Prejudging takes place from 1 to 3 p.m., and 15 trophies are up for grabs in categories including best men’s and women’s ensembles and best group getup. The show runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and tickets are $15 (available for purchase online only).

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Catch some of the internet’s best animal antics at the Ashland Theatre this Sunday, Sept. 7 (and next Wednesday, Sept. 10), during CatVideoFest. The 75-minute family-friendly feline highlight reel is only available in theaters. Both screenings start at 6 p.m. A portion of all ticket sales ($13 for adults, $11 for kids) benefits Alixs Fosters Kitten Rescue of Mechanicsville.

—Mark Newton, Local Editor

