River City Roundup

As festival season descends like autumn leaves, this week sees the annual return of the Richmond Folk Fest, bringing global music, dance, food and more to the downtown riverfront. Also in the days ahead, a vintage affair, a jazzy reunion and a unique tea party. Enjoy!

On the heels of last year’s 20th anniversary, how does a local institution top itself? You’ll have to be there to find out, as Québécois, Cuban, classic country and more ensembles from across the country and around the world take the stage at the Richmond Folk Festival Oct. 10-12. The first acts play at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, while Saturday’s and Sunday’s performances begin at noon. This free festival happens rain or shine, so come prepared with rain boots and a good umbrella and be ready to dance.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Virginia is known for a few things, including country ham, an abundance of apples, the Blue Ridge and the Bay. The commonwealth has also begun to stake its claim in the world of viniculture, and earlier this year The New York Times declared that “Virginia Is Finally for Wine Lovers.” If you’re looking to dabble in the state’s wine scene without leaving the city, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture is hosting the fourth annual Virginia Vines festival on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. The lineup includes low-intervention Domaine Finot, Madison’s Early Mountain Vineyards (and spunky sibling Lightwell Survey Wines), family-owned Rosemont Vineyards, natural-wine-focused Star Party Winery and longtime favorite Veritas of Afton. Come thirsty.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

They described themselves as “Friends Redefining Exciting New Sounds,” shortened to FRENS, and they are reuniting for one night at Révéler, from 8 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 11. One of Richmond’s longest-running and best-loved jazz fusion groups, the quintet served up musical dishes that included accents of jazz, scat, and elements of blues and gospel, with dollops of rap, funk, and flavorful combinations of the Caribbean and other traditions. Whether you grooved to them at the former Grant’s Jazz Bar during the ’90s and at various festivals, or you haven’t yet had the pleasure, now’s your chance to catch them. Tickets are $30.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Get spooked but in a classy way at the Autumn Gothic Cemetery Tea Party, Sunday, Oct. 12. Enjoy locally crafted teas and an array of treats, including finger sandwiches, fruit and pastries, while mingling with members of the community past and present. Autumnal readings and a discussion of seasonal traditions begin at 4 p.m., followed by a reflective and relaxing stroll through the cemetery at 4:30. And dress to impress — professional autumn-themed photos will be snapped at 3:30, plus a closing group photo after the stroll. This loveliest of haunted afternoons takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. at Shockoe Hill Cemetery, and tickets are $15-40.

—Kelsey Robinson, Associate Editor

