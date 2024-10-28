River City Roundup

Happy Halloween! The ghosts and ghouls are out in full force this week — including in Oregon Hill in life-sized puppet form, in laser form at the Science Museum of Virginia, and on the big screen at the Ashland and Byrd theaters — plus find spicy, tangy, twangy adventures including the annual Chile Chill Out and music from The Lemon Twigs. Enjoy!

Horror Picture Show

Halloween is upon us, so what better time to hit up a local theater, grab a bucket of popcorn and scream at a spooky flick? At the Ashland Theatre, catch the Alfred Hitchcock classic “Psycho” today, Oct. 28, and John Carpenter’s “Halloween” on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $11 to $13 each. Playing at The Byrd Theatre are “Army of Darkness” today; “Practical Magic” on Tuesday, Oct. 29; “Eyes Without a Face” on Wednesday; “Halloween” on, well, Halloween; and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets at The Byrd are $9 each, and all shows start at 7 p.m.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Spicy food has a way of alluring diners, and the fourth annual Chile Chill Out dinner series is back to make things really hot and heavy. Throughout the Scoville-heavy series, from Oct. 28-Nov. 21, local chefs will use chiles grown by farmers David and Barbara Hunsaker of Village Garden in Hanover, pairing their dishes with wines from Barboursville Vineyards. This evening, chef Brennan Griffith of Thai-inspired pop-up Nam Prik Pao kicks off events with a multicourse meal at Natalie’s in Stratford Hills. Next up are experiences at Acacia Midtown, Lehja and a special collaborative dinner at Petersburg’s Oyster Society with Leah Branch of The Roosevelt.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The time has come for the 19th annual All the Saints Theater Company Halloween Parade, departing from Monroe Park at 7 p.m. and traveling through Oregon Hill on Thursday, Oct. 31. This DIY event always carries a theme, and 2024’s is “A Funeral March for Silence.” The parade is a fantastical assemblage of New Orleans Second Line-, Day of the Dead- and commedia dell’arte-style performances. There are musical combinations, life-sized puppets and depictions of current events — which by themselves are plenty scary. The experience is both eerie and joyous, free and open, and elaborate costumes make for wonderful people or ghoul watching.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

For a laser-powered seasonal spectacular, head to the Science Museum of Virginia for its “Laser Show: Halloween Spooktacular.” This all-ages experience features a choreographed laser light show set to iconic seasonal songs including “Monster Mash,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” classic “Time Warp.” The 30-minute immersive optical presentation starts at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. Tickets are $9, or the show can be added to museum admission ($10 to $17.50) for $5.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Jangle-pop rockers The Lemon Twigs have built a career — and an incredible live show — out of ’60s- and ’70s-tinged tunes, represented well in their latest release, “A Dream Is All We Know.” The band’s original tunes put a fresh spin on songs that might have fit on records by The Beatles, The Beach Boys and the like. They’re playing the Richmond Music Hall this Saturday, Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

The Altria Theater gets corny Oct. 29-Nov. 3 with the Tony Award-winning “Shucked,” part of the 2024-25 Broadway in Richmond season.

The BLK Va Theatre Alliance presents “BLKS” at the Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center Nov. 1-3.

Celebrate and support the art of sewing during the third annual Frocktails fundraiser for Richmond Really Sews, at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton location Nov. 2.

The 5th Wall Theatre production “H*tler’s Tasters” at Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre Gym closes Nov. 2.

The Virginia Hispanic Foundation hosts the Dia de los Muertos gathering Noche de Fiesta in the Garden at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Nov. 2.

